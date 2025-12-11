Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski agrees to $23 million, 2-year deal with the Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves agreed Wednesday to a $23 million, two-year contract that includes…

ATLANTA (AP) — Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves agreed Wednesday to a $23 million, two-year contract that includes a 2028 club option with the potential to make the deal worth $26 million over three seasons.

The 35-year-old hit .233 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs in 146 games last year for San Francisco and Kansas City.

Yastrzemski, who spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Giants before being traded to the Royals in July, has salaries of $9 million next year and $10 million in 2027. Atlanta holds a $7 million option for 2028 with a $4 million buyout.

The versatile Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, can play all three outfield positions and is a career .238 hitter. His best season came in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, when he batted .297 with 10 homers in 54 games and finished in the top 10 in NL MVP voting.

