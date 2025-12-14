Vancouver looks to break road losing streak, faces New Jersey

Vancouver Canucks (11-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (18-13-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday,…

Vancouver Canucks (11-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (18-13-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -140, Canucks +117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks will try to break a three-game road skid when they visit the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey is 10-5-1 in home games and 18-13-1 overall. The Devils have gone 16-6-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Vancouver has gone 7-7-2 on the road and 11-17-3 overall. The Canucks have a 3-5-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Devils. Paul Cotter has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kiefer Sherwood has 13 goals and four assists for the Canucks. Tom Willander has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

