Vancouver in action against Philadelphia following shootout win

Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-19-3, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -128, Canucks +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Canucks knocked off the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in a shootout.

Vancouver is 16-19-3 overall and 4-11-1 in home games. The Canucks have a 13-4-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Philadelphia has a 19-11-7 record overall and an 8-6-3 record in road games. The Flyers have given up 103 goals while scoring 107 for a +4 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flyers won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Hronek has two goals and 20 assists for the Canucks. Kiefer Sherwood has four goals over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Flyers. Carl Grundstrom has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-2-4, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

