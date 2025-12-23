Utah takes on Memphis, aims to end 3-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (13-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (10-18, 12th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Memphis Grizzlies (13-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (10-18, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 244.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup against Memphis as losers of three straight games.

The Jazz have gone 6-13 against Western Conference teams. Utah is seventh in the NBA averaging 119.6 points and is shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 12-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is third in the NBA with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 7.2.

The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Jazz average 114.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 127.1 the Jazz allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 130-126 in the last matchup on Dec. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 23.9 points and 6.9 assists for the Jazz. Svi Mykhailiuk is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 121.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 116.0 points, 47.7 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Kevin Love: day to day (rest), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Javon Small: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

