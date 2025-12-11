Utah plays Memphis for conference showdown

Utah Jazz (8-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-13, ninth in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday,…

Utah Jazz (8-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-13, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Memphis in Western Conference action Friday.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-7 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is sixth in the NBA with 28.7 assists per game led by Vince Williams Jr. averaging 5.4.

The Jazz are 4-11 in conference play. Utah is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 49.0% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Grizzlies allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santi Aldama is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 22.2 points and 6.7 assists for the Jazz. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 21.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 71.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 50.6 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 115.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: day to day (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.