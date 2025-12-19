Utah faces Orlando in non-conference action

Orlando Magic (15-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (10-16, 12th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Orlando Magic (15-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (10-16, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads to Utah for a non-conference matchup.

The Jazz are 7-8 on their home court. Utah ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 4.6.

The Magic are 5-7 in road games. Orlando ranks third in the Eastern Conference scoring 54.7 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.8.

The Jazz average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Magic allow. The Magic are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 49.0% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is scoring 23.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 19.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 26.0 points and 16.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 122.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.6 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (groin), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (leg), Tristan da Silva: day to day (shoulder), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (hip), Jalen Suggs: out (hip), Colin Castleton: day to day (thumb).

