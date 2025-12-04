Utah faces Brooklyn on 4-game road slide

Utah Jazz (7-13, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (5-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday,…

Utah Jazz (7-13, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (5-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to Brooklyn looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Nets are 1-9 on their home court. Brooklyn is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring 40.3 points per game in the paint.

The Jazz are 1-7 in road games. Utah is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 49.2 points per game in the paint led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 11.2.

The Nets score 109.0 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 125.4 the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 118.5 points per game, 0.8 more than the 117.7 the Nets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Markkanen is averaging 28 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 39.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 124.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 32.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Terance Mann: out (ribs), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (rib), Georges Niang: out (foot), Kevin Love: day to day (rest), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.