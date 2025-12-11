US dominates Canada 10-4 in Rivalry Series game with 5 unanswered goals

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kelly Pannek and Abbey Murphy scored two goals each and the United States bounced back from…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kelly Pannek and Abbey Murphy scored two goals each and the United States bounced back from surrendering a goal in the first minute for a 10-4 win over Canada in the third Rivalry Series game on Wednesday night.

Kendall Coyne Schofield had a goal and two assists and Tessa Janecke, Jesse Compher, Britta Curl-Salemme, Alex Carpenter and Kirsten Simms also scored for the U.S.

The Americans, who have won the first three of the four game series, scored five unanswered goals after Canada’s Sarah Fillier struck 48 seconds into the game, and another four straight in the third.

Gwyneth Philips made 30 saves for the U.S.

Sophie Jaques scored twice, Fillier had a goal and an assist and Julia Gosling also had a goal for Canada, which gave up 10 goals to the U.S. for the first time ever. The previous high was nine in 2012.

After allowing five goals on 17 shots in her first start of the Rivalry Series, Ann-Renée Desbiens was replaced by Emerance Maschmeyer midway through the second period. Maschmeyer turned away seven of 12 shots.

The final game of the series, and the last meeting of the archrivals before February’s Olympic Games, is Saturday in Edmonton.

Reigning world champion United States won the first two games 4-1 in Cleveland and 6-1 in Buffalo, New York, in November.

The U.S. took a commanding lead Wednesday on Canada’s porous defense, although a three-goal second period by the hosts, including two in the final two minutes, had Canada within striking distance two goals down heading into the third.

Jaques’ second of the game survived a video review for goaltender interference. The subsequent delay of game penalty to the U.S. gave Canada a power play to start the third.

Jaques rang the puck off the post, but that was as close as Canada came during the advantage. The U.S. then resumed its goal-scoring pace with four unanswered goals.

Canada, the defending Olympic gold medalists, turned the puck over under pressure and left opposing players unchecked below the faceoff circles in its own zone.

Canada’s first real sustained pressure around the U.S. net produced a second goal when Jaques fired a loose puck by Philips at 13:01 of the second period.

Gosling scored on a rebound for a power-play goal at 18:42.

Canada outshot the U.S. 17-10 in the opening period, but the latter was the more tenacious team around both nets.

Coyne Schofield and Compher gave the U.S. a 4-1 lead by scoring within 39 seconds of each other in the first period.

Canada took a quick lead when Ella Shelton’s pass from the boards deflected off the skate of Fillier driving the net.

Previous editions of the Rivalry Series have been five and seven games. February’s Olympic Games and the Professional Women’s Hockey League schedule shortened it this season.

