Union Berlin beats Leipzig 3-1 in Bundesliga with second-half flurry

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin beat high-flying Red Bull Leipzig 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Monday after a flurry of goals early in the second half.

Oliver Burke put Berlin ahead after 57 minutes with his first goal in nine games. But Tidiam Gomis, who had replaced Janik Haberer only a minute earlier, hammered home an equalizer on the hour mark for Leipzig.

The pendulum swung back Berlin’s way almost immediately, when Christopher Trimmel found himself unmarked in the Leipzig box and crossed to Ilyas Ansah to head home.

Then Tim Skarke made sure of all three points with a third in stoppage time.

It was Berlin’s first win after a string of three consecutive defeats in the league and cup and lifts it four places into eighth spot.

It has not lost a Friday night Bundesliga match since its first such fixture in 2019, a streak of 11 games.

For second-placed Leipzig, the defeat was a missed chance to close an eight-point gap on league leader Bayern Munich.

It will drop to third if Borussia Dortmund, which is one point behind, beats Freiburg on Sunday.

