Tyler Rogers and Blue Jays finalize $37 million, 3-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — Sidearming right-hander Tyler Rogers and the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $37 million, three-year contract on Monday.

Rogers gets a $5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and salaries of $7 million next year and $12 million in each of the following two seasons.

His deal includes a $12 million vesting option for 2029 that would become guaranteed if he has 60 regular-season games pitched in 2028 or 110 in 2027-28 combined, and he passes physical at end of 2028 season.

If the vesting option is not triggered, the contract includes a $9 million team option for 2029 with a $1 million buyout.

Rogers, 34, is the latest pitching addition by the Blue Jays, who agreed to a $210 million, seven-year contract with Dylan Cease and a $30 million, three-year deal with Cody Ponce. The Blue Jays also acquired reliever Chase Lee in a trade with Detroit.

Rogers led the major leagues this year with 81 pitching appearances for San Francisco and the New York Mets, who acquired him on July 30 for pitchers José Buttó and Blade Tidwell, along with minor league outfield prospect Drew Gilbert. Rogers leads the majors with 403 appearances and 406 1/3 relief innings since 2020.

Rogers has a 2.76 ERA in 420 games for San Francisco (2019-25) and the Mets.

Left-hander Justin Bruihl was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

