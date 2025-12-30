Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 60, Clovis North, Calif. 55
American Heritage 66, Capistrano Valley, Calif. 62
Bear River 65, Skyline, Idaho 54
Ben Lomond 79, Vanguard 67
Clearfield 61, Northridge 55
Elko, Nev. 61, Panguitch 54
Farmington 47, Helix Charter, Calif. 44
Green Canyon 73, Bonneville 51
Gunnison Valley 96, Lincoln County, Nev. 24
Hillcrest 59, Murray 39
Judge Memorial 51, Uintah 38
Kanab 74, South Summit 65
Layton Christian Academy 51, Centennial-Corona, Calif. 48
Pine View 64, Granite Bay, Calif. 51
Piute 69, El Capitan, Ariz. 39
Pleasant Grove 74, Layton 67
Rockwell Charter 56, Milford 55
Roy 58, Fremont 47
Snow Canyon 88, Union 44
Syracuse 55, Desert Hills 53
Virgin Valley, Nev. 70, Enterprise 30
Wayne 64, Tabiona 45
West Field 49, Box Elder 43
Westlake 86, Copper Hills 75
Woods Cross 67, Logan 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.