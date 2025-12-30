Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= American Fork 60, Clovis North, Calif. 55 American Heritage 66, Capistrano Valley, Calif. 62 Bear River 65,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork 60, Clovis North, Calif. 55

American Heritage 66, Capistrano Valley, Calif. 62

Bear River 65, Skyline, Idaho 54

Ben Lomond 79, Vanguard 67

Clearfield 61, Northridge 55

Elko, Nev. 61, Panguitch 54

Farmington 47, Helix Charter, Calif. 44

Green Canyon 73, Bonneville 51

Gunnison Valley 96, Lincoln County, Nev. 24

Hillcrest 59, Murray 39

Judge Memorial 51, Uintah 38

Kanab 74, South Summit 65

Layton Christian Academy 51, Centennial-Corona, Calif. 48

Pine View 64, Granite Bay, Calif. 51

Piute 69, El Capitan, Ariz. 39

Pleasant Grove 74, Layton 67

Rockwell Charter 56, Milford 55

Roy 58, Fremont 47

Snow Canyon 88, Union 44

Syracuse 55, Desert Hills 53

Virgin Valley, Nev. 70, Enterprise 30

Wayne 64, Tabiona 45

West Field 49, Box Elder 43

Westlake 86, Copper Hills 75

Woods Cross 67, Logan 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

