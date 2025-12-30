Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
BDS 50, Silver Lake 42
Deshler 66, Meridian 23
Elkhorn North 68, Oakland-Craig 31
Fairbury 66, Valley Heights, Kan. 31
Frankfort, Kan. 45, Thayer Central 34
Gretna East 84, Bennington 53
Johnson-Brock 59, Sabetha, Kan. 48
Kearney 61, Lincoln Northeast 57
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Hi-Line 41
Lewiston 60, Dorchester 35
Lincoln High 78, Grand Island 37
Lincoln North Star 79, Fremont 30
Lincoln Southeast 90, Norfolk 57
Lutheran Northeast 76, West Holt 31
Norris 76, Elkhorn North 71
Pawnee City 71, Sterling 64
Superior 38, Valley Heights, Kan. 35
Washington County, Kan. 26, Superior 24
Arapahoe Tournament=
Championship=
Blue Hill 45, Southern Valley 43
Third Place=
Franklin 44, Arapahoe 34
Ashland Greenwood Tournament=
Championship=
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Omaha Roncalli 48
Third Place=
Lincoln Christian 47, Aurora 34
Axtell Tournament=
CWC 44, Grand Island Lutheran 40
Bishop Neumann Tournament=
Championship=
Wahoo 60, Seward 32
Third Place=
Elkhorn Mt Michael 58, Bishop Neumann 41
Boone Central Tournament=
Adams Central 61, Boone Central 51
Alliance 78, Broken Bow 72
Central Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Central Valley 55, Stuart 43
Consolation=
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Burwell 33
Chadron Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Gering 55, Custer, S.D. 53
Lusk, Wyo. 59, Chadron 58
Semifinal=
Gothenburg 65, Valentine 52
Columbus Tournament=
Columbus Lakeview 69, Schuyler 19
Columbus Scotus 82, Clarkson-Leigh 44
Creighton Tournament=
Consolation=
Bloomfield 64, Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op 45
Crofton Tournament=
Championship=
Archangels 59, Wynot 52
Third Place=
Crofton 68, Oakland-Craig 31
David City Tournament=
Championship=
Howells-Dodge 66, Palmyra 42
Third Place=
David City 44, Aquinas 42
DC West Tournament=
Douglas County West 42, Omaha Gross 33
Ogallala 69, Beatrice 39
Elkhorn Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Norfolk Catholic 86, Elkhorn Valley 75, OT
Third Place=
St Mary’s 66, Battle Creek 47
Elm Creek Tournament=
Championship=
Elm Creek 84, Bertrand 55
Freeman Tournament=
Freeman 64, Tri County 41
Syracuse 66, Falls City Sacred Heart 49
GICC Tournament=
Championship=
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Minden 49
Great Northeast NE Shootout=
Consolation Semifinal=
Omaha Concordia 66, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20
Wayne 41, Hartington Cedar Catholic 32
Greg Miller Memorial Tournament=
Championship=
Hershey 75, Twin Loup 48
Third Place=
Red Cloud 68, Lexington 61
Humphrey-Lindsay Tournament=
Championship=
Exeter-Milligan-Friend 68, Humphrey-Lindsay 36
Third Place=
Fullerton 61, Shelby-Rising City 49
Kearney Catholic Tournament=
Kearney Catholic 56, Amherst 53
York 60, Hastings St Cecilia 47
Lincoln Lutheran Tournament=
Platteview 54, Lincoln Lutheran 29
Madison Tournament=
Championship=
Elgin Public/Pope John 64, Riverside 41
Third Place=
Madison 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 36
Malcolm Tournament=
Grand Island Northwest 59, Malcolm 51
McCook 69, Arlington 65
Mead Tournament=
Championship=
Bergan Catholic 64, Sutton 49
Third Place=
Mead 74, Osceola 50
Metro Conference Tournament=
Bellevue West 66, Elkhorn South 52
Millard North 78, Bellevue East 49
Millard South 75, Omaha Benson 63
Millard West 56, Omaha Central 45
Omaha Creighton 65, Omaha North 43
Papillion-LaVista 69, Omaha Burke 46
Papillion-LaVista South 59, Omaha Westview 56
North Bend Tournament=
Championship=
North Bend Central 66, Fort Calhoun 58
Consolation=
Ord 44, Guardian Angels 43
O’Neill Tournament=
Championship=
Giltner/Harvard 43, Wauneta-Palisade 36
Kenesaw 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
St Paul 59, O’Neill 45
Consolation=
North Central 49, Boyd County 44
Omaha Brownell Talbot Tournament=
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Logan View-Scribner-Snider 42
Plattsmouth 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 46
Ravenna Tournament=
Championship=
Overton 77, Ravenna 43
Third Place=
Shelton 62, Palmer 37
Runza Classic=
Cozad 64, McCool Junction 37
Cross County 70, Central City 32
Wilber-Clatonia 54, Wood River 51
Shootout on the Elkhorn=
Consolation=
Santee 70, Wisner-Pilger 19
Sidney Holiday Shootout=
Fillmore Central 55, North Platte 42
Lincoln Pius X 44, Sidney 31
Stanton Tournament=
Championship=
Twin River 59, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Consolation=
Tri County Northeast 65, Stanton 41
Summerland Tournament=
Championship=
Summerland 71, Wakefield 66
Weeping Water Tournament=
A Division=
Championship=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0, Johnson County Central 0
Johnson County Central 54, Conestoga 46
Third Place=
Tekamah-Herman 64, Parkview Christian 54
B Division=
Championship=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42, Falls City 31
Third Place=
Southern 56, Weeping Water 52
Wolves Winter Bash=
Third Place=
Cambridge 65, Centura 44
