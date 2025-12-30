Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= BDS 50, Silver Lake 42 Deshler 66, Meridian 23 Elkhorn North 68, Oakland-Craig 31 Fairbury 66, Valley…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BDS 50, Silver Lake 42

Deshler 66, Meridian 23

Elkhorn North 68, Oakland-Craig 31

Fairbury 66, Valley Heights, Kan. 31

Frankfort, Kan. 45, Thayer Central 34

Gretna East 84, Bennington 53

Johnson-Brock 59, Sabetha, Kan. 48

Kearney 61, Lincoln Northeast 57

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Hi-Line 41

Lewiston 60, Dorchester 35

Lincoln High 78, Grand Island 37

Lincoln North Star 79, Fremont 30

Lincoln Southeast 90, Norfolk 57

Lutheran Northeast 76, West Holt 31

Norris 76, Elkhorn North 71

Pawnee City 71, Sterling 64

Superior 38, Valley Heights, Kan. 35

Washington County, Kan. 26, Superior 24

Arapahoe Tournament=

Championship=

Blue Hill 45, Southern Valley 43

Third Place=

Franklin 44, Arapahoe 34

Ashland Greenwood Tournament=

Championship=

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Omaha Roncalli 48

Third Place=

Lincoln Christian 47, Aurora 34

Axtell Tournament=

CWC 44, Grand Island Lutheran 40

Bishop Neumann Tournament=

Championship=

Wahoo 60, Seward 32

Third Place=

Elkhorn Mt Michael 58, Bishop Neumann 41

Boone Central Tournament=

Adams Central 61, Boone Central 51

Alliance 78, Broken Bow 72

Central Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Central Valley 55, Stuart 43

Consolation=

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Burwell 33

Chadron Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Gering 55, Custer, S.D. 53

Lusk, Wyo. 59, Chadron 58

Semifinal=

Gothenburg 65, Valentine 52

Columbus Tournament=

Columbus Lakeview 69, Schuyler 19

Columbus Scotus 82, Clarkson-Leigh 44

Creighton Tournament=

Consolation=

Bloomfield 64, Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op 45

Crofton Tournament=

Championship=

Archangels 59, Wynot 52

Third Place=

Crofton 68, Oakland-Craig 31

David City Tournament=

Championship=

Howells-Dodge 66, Palmyra 42

Third Place=

David City 44, Aquinas 42

DC West Tournament=

Douglas County West 42, Omaha Gross 33

Ogallala 69, Beatrice 39

Elkhorn Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Norfolk Catholic 86, Elkhorn Valley 75, OT

Third Place=

St Mary’s 66, Battle Creek 47

Elm Creek Tournament=

Championship=

Elm Creek 84, Bertrand 55

Freeman Tournament=

Freeman 64, Tri County 41

Syracuse 66, Falls City Sacred Heart 49

GICC Tournament=

Championship=

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Minden 49

Great Northeast NE Shootout=

Consolation Semifinal=

Omaha Concordia 66, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Wayne 41, Hartington Cedar Catholic 32

Greg Miller Memorial Tournament=

Championship=

Hershey 75, Twin Loup 48

Third Place=

Red Cloud 68, Lexington 61

Humphrey-Lindsay Tournament=

Championship=

Exeter-Milligan-Friend 68, Humphrey-Lindsay 36

Third Place=

Fullerton 61, Shelby-Rising City 49

Kearney Catholic Tournament=

Kearney Catholic 56, Amherst 53

York 60, Hastings St Cecilia 47

Lincoln Lutheran Tournament=

Platteview 54, Lincoln Lutheran 29

Madison Tournament=

Championship=

Elgin Public/Pope John 64, Riverside 41

Third Place=

Madison 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 36

Malcolm Tournament=

Grand Island Northwest 59, Malcolm 51

McCook 69, Arlington 65

Mead Tournament=

Championship=

Bergan Catholic 64, Sutton 49

Third Place=

Mead 74, Osceola 50

Metro Conference Tournament=

Bellevue West 66, Elkhorn South 52

Millard North 78, Bellevue East 49

Millard South 75, Omaha Benson 63

Millard West 56, Omaha Central 45

Omaha Creighton 65, Omaha North 43

Papillion-LaVista 69, Omaha Burke 46

Papillion-LaVista South 59, Omaha Westview 56

North Bend Tournament=

Championship=

North Bend Central 66, Fort Calhoun 58

Consolation=

Ord 44, Guardian Angels 43

O’Neill Tournament=

Championship=

Giltner/Harvard 43, Wauneta-Palisade 36

Kenesaw 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

St Paul 59, O’Neill 45

Consolation=

North Central 49, Boyd County 44

Omaha Brownell Talbot Tournament=

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Logan View-Scribner-Snider 42

Plattsmouth 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 46

Ravenna Tournament=

Championship=

Overton 77, Ravenna 43

Third Place=

Shelton 62, Palmer 37

Runza Classic=

Cozad 64, McCool Junction 37

Cross County 70, Central City 32

Wilber-Clatonia 54, Wood River 51

Shootout on the Elkhorn=

Consolation=

Santee 70, Wisner-Pilger 19

Sidney Holiday Shootout=

Fillmore Central 55, North Platte 42

Lincoln Pius X 44, Sidney 31

Stanton Tournament=

Championship=

Twin River 59, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Consolation=

Tri County Northeast 65, Stanton 41

Summerland Tournament=

Championship=

Summerland 71, Wakefield 66

Weeping Water Tournament=

A Division=

Championship=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0, Johnson County Central 0

Johnson County Central 54, Conestoga 46

Third Place=

Tekamah-Herman 64, Parkview Christian 54

B Division=

Championship=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42, Falls City 31

Third Place=

Southern 56, Weeping Water 52

Wolves Winter Bash=

Third Place=

Cambridge 65, Centura 44

