Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria def. Acadiana, forfeit
Anacoco 48, Glenmora 23
Assumption, Wis. 40, Central – B.R. 37
B.T. Washington 62, Evangel Christian Academy 11
Barbe 50, St. Louis 34
Basile 60, Delcambre 34
Bell City 64, Welsh 21
Benton 64, Pleasant Hill 60
Berwick 58, Hanson Memorial 29
Breaux Bridge 52, DeRidder 39
Caldwell Parish 51, Block 27
Cedar Creek 54, West Ouachita 45
Chapelle 49, Atkinson County, Ga. 40
Covenant Christian Academy 54, Patterson 39
Denham Springs 55, Livonia 25
Dunham 47, Broadmoor 43
East Iberville 43, Capitol 18
Ebarb 57, Minden 43
Fouke, Ark. 54, Airline 52
H.L. Bourgeois 50, South Terrebonne 27
Hahnville 49, East Ascension 43
Haynes Academy 41, Ben Franklin 40
Huntington 46, Marion, Ark. 34
Iowa 73, St. Thomas More 30
Jena 63, Hicks 54
Jennings def. Kinder, forfeit
LaGrange 50, Lafayette 40
Lacassine 64, Mamou 32
Lake Arthur 64, Red River 57
Lake Arthur 69, Oberlin 48
McKinley 46, Baker 20
Merryville 58, Hathaway 39
Natchitoches Central 50, South Lafourche 27
North Vermilion 53, Carencro 27
Oak Grove 78, Sterlington 66
Oak Hill 61, Marksville 27
Orange Beach, Ala. 61, Newman 29
Parkview Baptist 71, Northshore 35
Peabody 71, Ferriday 25
Pineville 49, North DeSoto 39
Plain Dealing 43, Pickering 39
Pointe Coupee Catholic 58, Westminster Christian (LAF) 8
Ponchatoula 62, Terrebonne 53
Prairieville 70, Midland 54
Rayville 65, Bastrop 50
Reeves 52, Karr 47
Rockwall, Texas 54, Huntington 49
Ruston 49, Dutchtown 35
Salmen 65, Landry/Walker 21
Shreveport Northwood 42, Mansfield 37
Slidell 79, Destrehan 51
South Beauregard 87, Doyle 55
South Lafourche 61, Central Catholic 25
Stanley 35, Singer 32
Teurlings Catholic 63, Jeanerette 43
Teurlings Catholic 66, Church Point 53
Texarkana Texas, Texas 83, Airline 61
Union Parish 59, Jonesboro-Hodge 52
Vigor, Ala. 31, Geo Next Generation 29
West Monroe 52, Franklin Parish 13
Westlake 42, Beaumont United, Texas 38
Wossman 65, Richwood 41
Zachary 64, Sam Houston 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
