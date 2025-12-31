Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria def. Acadiana, forfeit Anacoco 48, Glenmora 23 Assumption, Wis. 40, Central – B.R. 37 B.T. Washington…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria def. Acadiana, forfeit

Anacoco 48, Glenmora 23

Assumption, Wis. 40, Central – B.R. 37

B.T. Washington 62, Evangel Christian Academy 11

Barbe 50, St. Louis 34

Basile 60, Delcambre 34

Bell City 64, Welsh 21

Benton 64, Pleasant Hill 60

Berwick 58, Hanson Memorial 29

Breaux Bridge 52, DeRidder 39

Caldwell Parish 51, Block 27

Cedar Creek 54, West Ouachita 45

Chapelle 49, Atkinson County, Ga. 40

Covenant Christian Academy 54, Patterson 39

Denham Springs 55, Livonia 25

Dunham 47, Broadmoor 43

East Iberville 43, Capitol 18

Ebarb 57, Minden 43

Fouke, Ark. 54, Airline 52

H.L. Bourgeois 50, South Terrebonne 27

Hahnville 49, East Ascension 43

Haynes Academy 41, Ben Franklin 40

Huntington 46, Marion, Ark. 34

Iowa 73, St. Thomas More 30

Jena 63, Hicks 54

Jennings def. Kinder, forfeit

LaGrange 50, Lafayette 40

Lacassine 64, Mamou 32

Lake Arthur 64, Red River 57

Lake Arthur 69, Oberlin 48

McKinley 46, Baker 20

Merryville 58, Hathaway 39

Natchitoches Central 50, South Lafourche 27

North Vermilion 53, Carencro 27

Oak Grove 78, Sterlington 66

Oak Hill 61, Marksville 27

Orange Beach, Ala. 61, Newman 29

Parkview Baptist 71, Northshore 35

Peabody 71, Ferriday 25

Pineville 49, North DeSoto 39

Plain Dealing 43, Pickering 39

Pointe Coupee Catholic 58, Westminster Christian (LAF) 8

Ponchatoula 62, Terrebonne 53

Prairieville 70, Midland 54

Rayville 65, Bastrop 50

Reeves 52, Karr 47

Rockwall, Texas 54, Huntington 49

Ruston 49, Dutchtown 35

Salmen 65, Landry/Walker 21

Shreveport Northwood 42, Mansfield 37

Slidell 79, Destrehan 51

South Beauregard 87, Doyle 55

South Lafourche 61, Central Catholic 25

Stanley 35, Singer 32

Teurlings Catholic 63, Jeanerette 43

Teurlings Catholic 66, Church Point 53

Texarkana Texas, Texas 83, Airline 61

Union Parish 59, Jonesboro-Hodge 52

Vigor, Ala. 31, Geo Next Generation 29

West Monroe 52, Franklin Parish 13

Westlake 42, Beaumont United, Texas 38

Wossman 65, Richwood 41

Zachary 64, Sam Houston 31

