Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Brossart 56, Allen Co.-Scottsville 47 Boyle Co. 52, Heritage (FL), Fla. 47 Breckinridge County 45, Niceville,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Brossart 56, Allen Co.-Scottsville 47

Boyle Co. 52, Heritage (FL), Fla. 47

Breckinridge County 45, Niceville, Fla. 33

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 68, Belfry 27

Casey Co. 46, Claiborne County, Tenn. 35

Clarksville Christian, Tenn. 50, Lou. Assumption 47

Clay Co. 51, McCreary Central 28

Collins 53, Owensboro Apollo 31

Corbin 65, Freeport, Fla. 49

Cosby, Tenn. 67, Jackson Co. 37

Cumberland Co. 57, Goshen, Ohio 39

Cumberland County, Tenn. 66, Rockcastle County 60

Edmonson Co. 63, Glasgow 51

Elizabethtown 61, Letcher County Central 56

Fairview, Ala. 52, Whitley Co. 46

Floyd Central 71, Bethlehem 52

Fulton 73, Christian Fellowship 44

Gallatin County (KY) 67, Caverna 12

George Rogers Clark 59, American Heritage (Plantation), Fla. 44

Green Hill, Tenn. 54, Bullitt East 29

Hancock Co. 65, Whitesville Trinity 59

Harlan Co. 57, Lumpkin County, Ga. 37

Harrison Co. 43, Estill Co. 35

Highlands (KY) 46, St. Pius X, Ga. 27

Hopkins Central 55, Green Co. 39

Huntington, W.Va. 77, Raceland 47

John Hardin 46, Knott Co. Central 44

Keyser, W.Va. 46, Crittenden Co. 44

Knox Central 62, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 43

Lafayette 41, Scott County 32

Leslie Co. 71, Grant Co. 45

Lloyd Memorial 50, Carroll County (KY) 26

Lou. Atherton 54, Lou. Fairdale 31

Lou. Christian Academy 56, Henry Co. 38

Lynn Camp 49, Somerset Christian 48

Marion Pleasant, Ohio 67, Mayfield 55

Mason Co. 49, Shelby Valley 41

Mendham, N.J. 35, Madison Southern 18

Menifee Co. 55, Breathitt Co. 50

Metcalfe Co. 58, Lex. Tates Creek 51

Middlesboro 62, Thomas Walker, Va. 40

Middlesboro 64, Jellico, Tenn. 46

Monroe Co. 58, Butler Co. 35

Muhlenberg County 64, St. Mary (Paducah) 23

Nelson Co. 80, Lincoln Co. 68

New Site, Miss. 70, Owsley Co. 32

Newport Central Catholic 69, Franklin Co. 44

Nicholas Co. 71, Pineville 59

North Bullitt 72, Lawrence Co. 59

North Laurel 61, Auburn (AL), Ala. 60

North Oldham 60, Boone Co. 37

Ohio Co. 55, Hart Co. 42

Pendleton County (KY) 77, Greenwood 56

Perry Co. Central 59, Fairview 29

Pikeville 74, Betsy Layne 70

Prestonsburg 76, East Ridge 37

Pulaski Co. 70, Madisonville 40

Rowan Co. 49, Wheelersburg, Ohio 46

Russell 54, Creek Wood, Tenn. 51

Russell Co. 41, Hazard 40

S. Webster, Ohio 51, Phelps 39

Simon Kenton 62, Galloway, Ga. 55

Somerset 65, Clinton Co. 63

Spruce Creek, Fla. 46, Lex. Christian 42

Taylor Co. 49, Meade Co. 25

Trigg Co. 55, Todd Co. Central 40

Trimble County 68, Garrard Co. 46

Volunteer, Tenn. 50, Lou. Eastern 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.