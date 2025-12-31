Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Brossart 56, Allen Co.-Scottsville 47
Boyle Co. 52, Heritage (FL), Fla. 47
Breckinridge County 45, Niceville, Fla. 33
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 68, Belfry 27
Casey Co. 46, Claiborne County, Tenn. 35
Clarksville Christian, Tenn. 50, Lou. Assumption 47
Clay Co. 51, McCreary Central 28
Collins 53, Owensboro Apollo 31
Corbin 65, Freeport, Fla. 49
Cosby, Tenn. 67, Jackson Co. 37
Cumberland Co. 57, Goshen, Ohio 39
Cumberland County, Tenn. 66, Rockcastle County 60
Edmonson Co. 63, Glasgow 51
Elizabethtown 61, Letcher County Central 56
Fairview, Ala. 52, Whitley Co. 46
Floyd Central 71, Bethlehem 52
Fulton 73, Christian Fellowship 44
Gallatin County (KY) 67, Caverna 12
George Rogers Clark 59, American Heritage (Plantation), Fla. 44
Green Hill, Tenn. 54, Bullitt East 29
Hancock Co. 65, Whitesville Trinity 59
Harlan Co. 57, Lumpkin County, Ga. 37
Harrison Co. 43, Estill Co. 35
Highlands (KY) 46, St. Pius X, Ga. 27
Hopkins Central 55, Green Co. 39
Huntington, W.Va. 77, Raceland 47
John Hardin 46, Knott Co. Central 44
Keyser, W.Va. 46, Crittenden Co. 44
Knox Central 62, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 43
Lafayette 41, Scott County 32
Leslie Co. 71, Grant Co. 45
Lloyd Memorial 50, Carroll County (KY) 26
Lou. Atherton 54, Lou. Fairdale 31
Lou. Christian Academy 56, Henry Co. 38
Lynn Camp 49, Somerset Christian 48
Marion Pleasant, Ohio 67, Mayfield 55
Mason Co. 49, Shelby Valley 41
Mendham, N.J. 35, Madison Southern 18
Menifee Co. 55, Breathitt Co. 50
Metcalfe Co. 58, Lex. Tates Creek 51
Middlesboro 62, Thomas Walker, Va. 40
Middlesboro 64, Jellico, Tenn. 46
Monroe Co. 58, Butler Co. 35
Muhlenberg County 64, St. Mary (Paducah) 23
Nelson Co. 80, Lincoln Co. 68
New Site, Miss. 70, Owsley Co. 32
Newport Central Catholic 69, Franklin Co. 44
Nicholas Co. 71, Pineville 59
North Bullitt 72, Lawrence Co. 59
North Laurel 61, Auburn (AL), Ala. 60
North Oldham 60, Boone Co. 37
Ohio Co. 55, Hart Co. 42
Pendleton County (KY) 77, Greenwood 56
Perry Co. Central 59, Fairview 29
Pikeville 74, Betsy Layne 70
Prestonsburg 76, East Ridge 37
Pulaski Co. 70, Madisonville 40
Rowan Co. 49, Wheelersburg, Ohio 46
Russell 54, Creek Wood, Tenn. 51
Russell Co. 41, Hazard 40
S. Webster, Ohio 51, Phelps 39
Simon Kenton 62, Galloway, Ga. 55
Somerset 65, Clinton Co. 63
Spruce Creek, Fla. 46, Lex. Christian 42
Taylor Co. 49, Meade Co. 25
Trigg Co. 55, Todd Co. Central 40
Trimble County 68, Garrard Co. 46
Volunteer, Tenn. 50, Lou. Eastern 41
