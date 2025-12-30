Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennington 53, Norris 44
Deshler 64, Meridian 22
Gretna East 51, Elkhorn North 37
Hi-Line 52, Lawrence-Nelson 29
High Plains Community 51, Elba 29
Johnson County Central 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28
Johnson-Brock 47, Sabetha, Kan. 33
Kearney 56, Lincoln Northeast 43
Lincoln Southeast 56, Norfolk 32
Nebraska City Lourdes 36, Omaha Mercy 20
Nemaha Central, Kan. 52, Auburn 21
Silver Lake 55, BDS 38
Thayer Central 44, Frankfort, Kan. 7
Valley Heights, Kan. 69, Fairbury 39
Washington County, Kan. 36, Superior 25
West Holt 61, Lutheran Northeast 26
Arapahoe Tournament=
Championship=
Arapahoe 58, Southern Valley 32
Third Place=
Franklin 38, Blue Hill 32
Ashland Greenwood Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Christian 53, Aurora 31
Third Place=
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Omaha Roncalli 48
Axtell Tournament=
Dundy County Stratton 56, Axtell 16
Grand Island Lutheran 49, CWC 16
Bishop Neumann Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Pius X 61, Bishop Neumann 26
Consolation=
Wahoo 47, Seward 39
Boone Central Tournament=
Boone Central 43, Adams Central 37
Broken Bow 58, Alliance 13
Central Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Central Valley 64, Stuart 39
Consolation=
Ansley-Litchfield 45, Burwell 35
Chadron Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Chase County 45, Lusk, Wyo. 27
Gering 51, Custer, S.D. 46
Semifinal=
Gothenburg 69, Valentine 20
Columbus Tournament=
Columbus Lakeview 63, Schuyler 9
Columbus Scotus 35, Clarkson-Leigh 29
Creighton Tournament=
Championship=
Bloomfield 65, Creighton 28
Crofton Tournament=
Championship=
Oakland-Craig 56, Crofton 47
Consolation=
Archangels 47, Wynot 41
David City Tournament=
Championship=
Aquinas 44, David City 43
Third Place=
Howells-Dodge 51, Palmyra 27
DC West Tournament=
Ogallala 53, Beatrice 47
Omaha Gross 50, Douglas County West 41
Doane Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt 50, Maryville, Mo. 42
Consolation=
Scottsbluff 46, Crete 33
Elkhorn Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Elkhorn Valley 58, Norfolk Catholic 19
Consolation=
Battle Creek 51, St Mary’s 43
Elm Creek Tournament=
Championship=
Elm Creek 60, Arcadia-Loup City 22
Consolation=
Bertrand 38, Gibbon 31
Freeman Tournament=
Freeman 48, Tri County 42
Syracuse 50, Falls City Sacred Heart 46
GICC Tournament=
Championship=
Minden 41, Sandy Creek 35
Third Place=
Grand Island Central Catholic 52, North Platte St. Patrick’s 47
Great Northeast NE Shootout=
Consolation Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, South Sioux City 46
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Omaha Concordia 52
Semifinal=
Pender 38, Pierce 27
Greg Miller Memorial Tournament=
Championship=
Hershey 63, Red Cloud 49
Consolation=
Lexington 61, Twin Loup 27
Humphrey-Lindsay Tournament=
Championship=
Exeter-Milligan-Friend 50, Humphrey-Lindsay 47
Consolation=
Shelby-Rising City 50, Fullerton 16
Wausa 45, Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op 32
Kearney Catholic Tournament=
Kearney Catholic 48, Amherst 35
Lincoln Lutheran Tournament=
Milford 46, Holdrege 45
Platteview 58, Lincoln Lutheran 32
Madison Tournament=
Championship=
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37
Malcolm Tournament=
Arlington 46, McCook 41
Malcolm 66, Grand Island Northwest 44
Mead Tournament=
Championship=
Sutton 46, Bergan Catholic 44
Third Place=
Osceola 56, Mead 29
Metro Conference Tournament=
Millard South 59, Bellevue West 55
Millard West 73, Omaha Buena Vista 18
Omaha Marian 49, Elkhorn South 46
Omaha North 72, Omaha Central 14
Omaha Westside 61, Omaha Benson 48
Omaha Westview 78, Omaha Northwest 39
Papillion-LaVista 44, Papillion-LaVista South 26
North Bend Tournament=
Championship=
Guardian Angels 54, Fort Calhoun 51
Consolation=
Ord 53, North Bend Central 30
O’Neill Tournament=
Championship=
Kenesaw 35, Giltner/Harvard 30
O’Neill 62, St Paul 22
Consolation=
North Central 52, Boyd County 27
Omaha Brownell Talbot Tournament=
Elmwood-Murdock 55, Plattsmouth 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snider 37, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31
Ravenna Tournament=
Championship=
Overton 48, Ravenna 41
Consolation=
Shelton 82, Palmer 15
Runza Classic=
Cozad 62, McCool Junction 26
Nebraska Christian 42, Wood River 40
Runza Tournament=
Central City 54, Cross County 35
Shootout on the Elkhorn=
Championship=
Ponca 36, Wisner-Pilger 35
Consolation=
Santee 53, Plainview 51
Sidney Holiday Shootout=
North Platte 58, Morrill 40
Sidney 60, Fillmore Central 28
Stanton Tournament=
Championship=
Stanton 61, Tri County Northeast 42
Summerland Tournament=
Championship=
Summerland 49, Winside 38
Consolation=
Ainsworth 48, Wakefield 28
Weeping Water Tournament=
A Division=
Consolation=
Weeping Water 51, Tekamah-Herman 37
B Division=
Championship=
Southern 41, Conestoga 30
Third Place=
Falls City 44, Parkview Christian 25
Wilcox-Hildreth Tournament=
Consolation=
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Wolves Winter Bash=
Championship=
Centura 54, Cambridge 31
