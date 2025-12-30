Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bennington 53, Norris 44 Deshler 64, Meridian 22 Gretna East 51, Elkhorn North 37 Hi-Line 52, Lawrence-Nelson…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennington 53, Norris 44

Deshler 64, Meridian 22

Gretna East 51, Elkhorn North 37

Hi-Line 52, Lawrence-Nelson 29

High Plains Community 51, Elba 29

Johnson County Central 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28

Johnson-Brock 47, Sabetha, Kan. 33

Kearney 56, Lincoln Northeast 43

Lincoln Southeast 56, Norfolk 32

Nebraska City Lourdes 36, Omaha Mercy 20

Nemaha Central, Kan. 52, Auburn 21

Silver Lake 55, BDS 38

Thayer Central 44, Frankfort, Kan. 7

Valley Heights, Kan. 69, Fairbury 39

Washington County, Kan. 36, Superior 25

West Holt 61, Lutheran Northeast 26

Arapahoe Tournament=

Championship=

Arapahoe 58, Southern Valley 32

Third Place=

Franklin 38, Blue Hill 32

Ashland Greenwood Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Christian 53, Aurora 31

Third Place=

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Omaha Roncalli 48

Axtell Tournament=

Dundy County Stratton 56, Axtell 16

Grand Island Lutheran 49, CWC 16

Bishop Neumann Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Pius X 61, Bishop Neumann 26

Consolation=

Wahoo 47, Seward 39

Boone Central Tournament=

Boone Central 43, Adams Central 37

Broken Bow 58, Alliance 13

Central Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Central Valley 64, Stuart 39

Consolation=

Ansley-Litchfield 45, Burwell 35

Chadron Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Chase County 45, Lusk, Wyo. 27

Gering 51, Custer, S.D. 46

Semifinal=

Gothenburg 69, Valentine 20

Columbus Tournament=

Columbus Lakeview 63, Schuyler 9

Columbus Scotus 35, Clarkson-Leigh 29

Creighton Tournament=

Championship=

Bloomfield 65, Creighton 28

Crofton Tournament=

Championship=

Oakland-Craig 56, Crofton 47

Consolation=

Archangels 47, Wynot 41

David City Tournament=

Championship=

Aquinas 44, David City 43

Third Place=

Howells-Dodge 51, Palmyra 27

DC West Tournament=

Ogallala 53, Beatrice 47

Omaha Gross 50, Douglas County West 41

Doane Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt 50, Maryville, Mo. 42

Consolation=

Scottsbluff 46, Crete 33

Elkhorn Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Elkhorn Valley 58, Norfolk Catholic 19

Consolation=

Battle Creek 51, St Mary’s 43

Elm Creek Tournament=

Championship=

Elm Creek 60, Arcadia-Loup City 22

Consolation=

Bertrand 38, Gibbon 31

Freeman Tournament=

Freeman 48, Tri County 42

Syracuse 50, Falls City Sacred Heart 46

GICC Tournament=

Championship=

Minden 41, Sandy Creek 35

Third Place=

Grand Island Central Catholic 52, North Platte St. Patrick’s 47

Great Northeast NE Shootout=

Consolation Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, South Sioux City 46

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Omaha Concordia 52

Semifinal=

Pender 38, Pierce 27

Greg Miller Memorial Tournament=

Championship=

Hershey 63, Red Cloud 49

Consolation=

Lexington 61, Twin Loup 27

Humphrey-Lindsay Tournament=

Championship=

Exeter-Milligan-Friend 50, Humphrey-Lindsay 47

Consolation=

Shelby-Rising City 50, Fullerton 16

Wausa 45, Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op 32

Kearney Catholic Tournament=

Kearney Catholic 48, Amherst 35

Lincoln Lutheran Tournament=

Milford 46, Holdrege 45

Platteview 58, Lincoln Lutheran 32

Madison Tournament=

Championship=

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37

Malcolm Tournament=

Arlington 46, McCook 41

Malcolm 66, Grand Island Northwest 44

Mead Tournament=

Championship=

Sutton 46, Bergan Catholic 44

Third Place=

Osceola 56, Mead 29

Metro Conference Tournament=

Millard South 59, Bellevue West 55

Millard West 73, Omaha Buena Vista 18

Omaha Marian 49, Elkhorn South 46

Omaha North 72, Omaha Central 14

Omaha Westside 61, Omaha Benson 48

Omaha Westview 78, Omaha Northwest 39

Papillion-LaVista 44, Papillion-LaVista South 26

North Bend Tournament=

Championship=

Guardian Angels 54, Fort Calhoun 51

Consolation=

Ord 53, North Bend Central 30

O’Neill Tournament=

Championship=

Kenesaw 35, Giltner/Harvard 30

O’Neill 62, St Paul 22

Consolation=

North Central 52, Boyd County 27

Omaha Brownell Talbot Tournament=

Elmwood-Murdock 55, Plattsmouth 30

Logan View-Scribner-Snider 37, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31

Ravenna Tournament=

Championship=

Overton 48, Ravenna 41

Consolation=

Shelton 82, Palmer 15

Runza Classic=

Cozad 62, McCool Junction 26

Nebraska Christian 42, Wood River 40

Runza Tournament=

Central City 54, Cross County 35

Shootout on the Elkhorn=

Championship=

Ponca 36, Wisner-Pilger 35

Consolation=

Santee 53, Plainview 51

Sidney Holiday Shootout=

North Platte 58, Morrill 40

Sidney 60, Fillmore Central 28

Stanton Tournament=

Championship=

Stanton 61, Tri County Northeast 42

Summerland Tournament=

Championship=

Summerland 49, Winside 38

Consolation=

Ainsworth 48, Wakefield 28

Weeping Water Tournament=

A Division=

Consolation=

Weeping Water 51, Tekamah-Herman 37

B Division=

Championship=

Southern 41, Conestoga 30

Third Place=

Falls City 44, Parkview Christian 25

Wilcox-Hildreth Tournament=

Consolation=

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

Wolves Winter Bash=

Championship=

Centura 54, Cambridge 31

