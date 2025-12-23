Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bennington 80, Elkhorn North 46 Blair 64, Elkhorn 35 Broken Bow 54, Hershey 51 Cedar Bluffs 42,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennington 80, Elkhorn North 46

Blair 64, Elkhorn 35

Broken Bow 54, Hershey 51

Cedar Bluffs 42, East Butler 41

Centennial 45, Walthill 43

Crawford 48, South Platte 33

Cross County 49, Cozad 26

Dorchester 47, Elba 32

Freeman 48, Johnson County Central 30

Gothenburg 81, Amherst 62

Johnson-Brock 64, Sterling 14

Lincoln Christian 46, Omaha Skutt 37

Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Marian 65

Lincoln Standing Bear 42, Hastings 33

Madison 40, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Malcolm 67, Louisville 46

Maywood-Hayes Center 57, Hyannis 14

Millard West 55, Omaha Westside 48

Norris 52, Gretna East 42

Ogallala 61, Gering 32

Paxton 50, Garden County 28

Pender 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 28

Perkins County 58, Mitchell 46

Pleasanton 45, Anselmo-Merna 34

Ravenna 42, Ainsworth 18

Scottsbluff 60, Chadron 41

Weeping Water 64, Southern 59

Yutan 46, North Bend Central 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

