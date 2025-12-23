Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennington 80, Elkhorn North 46
Blair 64, Elkhorn 35
Broken Bow 54, Hershey 51
Cedar Bluffs 42, East Butler 41
Centennial 45, Walthill 43
Crawford 48, South Platte 33
Cross County 49, Cozad 26
Dorchester 47, Elba 32
Freeman 48, Johnson County Central 30
Gothenburg 81, Amherst 62
Johnson-Brock 64, Sterling 14
Lincoln Christian 46, Omaha Skutt 37
Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Marian 65
Lincoln Standing Bear 42, Hastings 33
Madison 40, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Malcolm 67, Louisville 46
Maywood-Hayes Center 57, Hyannis 14
Millard West 55, Omaha Westside 48
Norris 52, Gretna East 42
Ogallala 61, Gering 32
Paxton 50, Garden County 28
Pender 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 28
Perkins County 58, Mitchell 46
Pleasanton 45, Anselmo-Merna 34
Ravenna 42, Ainsworth 18
Scottsbluff 60, Chadron 41
Weeping Water 64, Southern 59
Yutan 46, North Bend Central 42
