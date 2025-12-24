Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 65, Pulaski Co. 52
Barbourville 55, Buckhorn 52
Betsy Layne 57, Ridgeview, Va. 43
Burgin 49, Villa Madonna 43
Crittenden Co. 61, Union Co. 45
Dayton (KY) 39, Shelby Co. 36
Highlands (KY) 67, Cincinnati Home School, Ohio 27
LKY (Louisville) 59, Eminence 42
Leslie Co. 48, Perry Co. Central 43
Letcher County Central 84, June Buchanan 37
Lou. Male 61, River Rouge, Mich. 45
Middlesboro 64, Jellico, Tenn. 47
North Oldham 71, Boone Co. 48
Paris (KY) 50, Somerset 49
Phelps 43, Mingo Central, W.Va. 41
RULH, Ohio 62, St. Patrick (KY) 36
Robertson County 41, Felicity-Franklin, Ohio 31
S. Central (Elizabeth), Ind. 30, Whitefield Academy 23
S. Spencer, Ind. 58, Owensboro Apollo 35
Shelby Co. 47, Williamstown, W.Va. 33
South Point, Ohio 63, Greenup Co. 59
Wolfe Co. 57, Jenkins 46
Gibson County Tournament=
Championship=
Evansville Reitz, Ind. 48, Owensboro Catholic 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
