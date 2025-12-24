Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ashland Blazer 65, Pulaski Co. 52 Barbourville 55, Buckhorn 52 Betsy Layne 57, Ridgeview, Va. 43 Burgin…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 65, Pulaski Co. 52

Barbourville 55, Buckhorn 52

Betsy Layne 57, Ridgeview, Va. 43

Burgin 49, Villa Madonna 43

Crittenden Co. 61, Union Co. 45

Dayton (KY) 39, Shelby Co. 36

Highlands (KY) 67, Cincinnati Home School, Ohio 27

LKY (Louisville) 59, Eminence 42

Leslie Co. 48, Perry Co. Central 43

Letcher County Central 84, June Buchanan 37

Lou. Male 61, River Rouge, Mich. 45

Middlesboro 64, Jellico, Tenn. 47

North Oldham 71, Boone Co. 48

Paris (KY) 50, Somerset 49

Phelps 43, Mingo Central, W.Va. 41

RULH, Ohio 62, St. Patrick (KY) 36

Robertson County 41, Felicity-Franklin, Ohio 31

S. Central (Elizabeth), Ind. 30, Whitefield Academy 23

S. Spencer, Ind. 58, Owensboro Apollo 35

Shelby Co. 47, Williamstown, W.Va. 33

South Point, Ohio 63, Greenup Co. 59

Wolfe Co. 57, Jenkins 46

Gibson County Tournament=

Championship=

Evansville Reitz, Ind. 48, Owensboro Catholic 47

