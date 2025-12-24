Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Acadiana 39, Church Point 37 Alexandria 58, Lakeview 13 Arcadia 62, Gibsland-Coleman 21 Bell City 61, Singer…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acadiana 39, Church Point 37

Alexandria 58, Lakeview 13

Arcadia 62, Gibsland-Coleman 21

Bell City 61, Singer 25

Ben Franklin 40, Country Day 14

De La Salle 65, St. Amant 58

E.D. White 47, Berwick 10

Geo Next Generation 43, Brusly 42

Holden 69, Fontainebleau 26

Jena 60, Mangham 30

Livonia 54, McKinley 36

Marksville 36, Baker 22

Midland 57, North Vermilion 42

Opelousas 44, New Iberia 29

Parkview Baptist 59, Terrebonne 40

Pine Prairie 73, DeRidder 53

Pineville 56, David Thibodaux 35

Pleasant Hill 51, Red River 31

South Lafourche 53, Patterson 15

Southside 50, H.L. Bourgeois 48

St. Louis 46, Liberty Magnet 41

Sterlington 53, Neville 46

Ville Platte 56, Cecilia 19

Woodlawn (BR) 58, Brusly 43

Zachary 51, Walker 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Port Gibson, Miss. vs. Ferriday, ccd.

St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Port Allen, ccd.

Thibodaux vs. Ponchatoula, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

