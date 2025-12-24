Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acadiana 39, Church Point 37
Alexandria 58, Lakeview 13
Arcadia 62, Gibsland-Coleman 21
Bell City 61, Singer 25
Ben Franklin 40, Country Day 14
De La Salle 65, St. Amant 58
E.D. White 47, Berwick 10
Geo Next Generation 43, Brusly 42
Holden 69, Fontainebleau 26
Jena 60, Mangham 30
Livonia 54, McKinley 36
Marksville 36, Baker 22
Midland 57, North Vermilion 42
Opelousas 44, New Iberia 29
Parkview Baptist 59, Terrebonne 40
Pine Prairie 73, DeRidder 53
Pineville 56, David Thibodaux 35
Pleasant Hill 51, Red River 31
South Lafourche 53, Patterson 15
Southside 50, H.L. Bourgeois 48
St. Louis 46, Liberty Magnet 41
Sterlington 53, Neville 46
Ville Platte 56, Cecilia 19
Woodlawn (BR) 58, Brusly 43
Zachary 51, Walker 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Port Gibson, Miss. vs. Ferriday, ccd.
St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Port Allen, ccd.
Thibodaux vs. Ponchatoula, ccd.
