Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 31, Gilbert 28
Blacksburg 47, Chesnee 24
Blue Ridge 35, Fountain Inn 29
Blythewood 60, Chapin 16
Broome 47, Greenville Hurricanes 25
Buford 44, Chesterfield 42
Calhoun County 51, Horse Creek Academy 49
Camden 76, W.J. Keenan 43
Cane Bay 65, R.B. Stall 40
Central 35, North Central 34
Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 79, Legion Collegiate 8
Cheraw 57, York Prep 15
Conway 46, Loris 20
Dillon 70, Darlington 64
Dorman 60, Boiling Springs 42
Dreher 62, Eau Claire 24
Gaffney 71, Wade Hampton (G) 20
Great Falls 59, C.A. Johnson 31
Greer Middle College 29, Spartanburg Christian 22
Hart County, Ga. 59, Powdersville 32
James F. Byrnes 75, Eastside 44
Kingstree 49, Lake City 41
Landrum 52, Asheville, N.C. 29
Latta 55, Carvers Bay 37
Laurens 37, White Knoll 34
Lee Central 44, Lewisville 40
Lexington 59, Catawba Ridge 13
Lower Richland 46, Irmo 45
Manning 58, East Clarendon 57
Mauldin 74, Easley 2
Midland Valley 61, Brookland-Cayce 38
Military Magnet Academy 82, Lake Marion 32
Mullins 32, Marion 27
Ninety Six 44, Mid-Carolina 28
North 64, Williston-Elko 24
North Augusta 51, Gray Collegiate Academy 37
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 61, Atlantic Collegiate 59
Richland Northeast 57, Spring Valley 44
Richmond Hill, Ga. 50, Hilton Head Island 17
Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, Blackville-Hilda 32
Ridgeland Secondary Academy of Excellence 44, Hardeeville 19
River Bluff 65, Lugoff-Elgin 59
Rock Hill 48, Clover 46
South Florence 59, Socastee 34
Spartanburg 74, Riverside 64
T.L. Hanna 47, Woodmont 41
Travelers Rest 53, Carolina High and Academy 15
Walhalla 62, Tallulah Falls, Ga. 60
Wando 55, Philip Simmons 15
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 69, Fort Mill 54
West Oak 60, Stephens County, Ga. 41
