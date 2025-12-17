Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aiken 31, Gilbert 28 Blacksburg 47, Chesnee 24 Blue Ridge 35, Fountain Inn 29 Blythewood 60, Chapin…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 31, Gilbert 28

Blacksburg 47, Chesnee 24

Blue Ridge 35, Fountain Inn 29

Blythewood 60, Chapin 16

Broome 47, Greenville Hurricanes 25

Buford 44, Chesterfield 42

Calhoun County 51, Horse Creek Academy 49

Camden 76, W.J. Keenan 43

Cane Bay 65, R.B. Stall 40

Central 35, North Central 34

Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 79, Legion Collegiate 8

Cheraw 57, York Prep 15

Conway 46, Loris 20

Dillon 70, Darlington 64

Dorman 60, Boiling Springs 42

Dreher 62, Eau Claire 24

Gaffney 71, Wade Hampton (G) 20

Great Falls 59, C.A. Johnson 31

Greer Middle College 29, Spartanburg Christian 22

Hart County, Ga. 59, Powdersville 32

James F. Byrnes 75, Eastside 44

Kingstree 49, Lake City 41

Landrum 52, Asheville, N.C. 29

Latta 55, Carvers Bay 37

Laurens 37, White Knoll 34

Lee Central 44, Lewisville 40

Lexington 59, Catawba Ridge 13

Lower Richland 46, Irmo 45

Manning 58, East Clarendon 57

Mauldin 74, Easley 2

Midland Valley 61, Brookland-Cayce 38

Military Magnet Academy 82, Lake Marion 32

Mullins 32, Marion 27

Ninety Six 44, Mid-Carolina 28

North 64, Williston-Elko 24

North Augusta 51, Gray Collegiate Academy 37

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 61, Atlantic Collegiate 59

Richland Northeast 57, Spring Valley 44

Richmond Hill, Ga. 50, Hilton Head Island 17

Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, Blackville-Hilda 32

Ridgeland Secondary Academy of Excellence 44, Hardeeville 19

River Bluff 65, Lugoff-Elgin 59

Rock Hill 48, Clover 46

South Florence 59, Socastee 34

Spartanburg 74, Riverside 64

T.L. Hanna 47, Woodmont 41

Travelers Rest 53, Carolina High and Academy 15

Walhalla 62, Tallulah Falls, Ga. 60

Wando 55, Philip Simmons 15

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 69, Fort Mill 54

West Oak 60, Stephens County, Ga. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.