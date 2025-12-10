Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 83, Fall River 58
Appleton East 57, Pulaski 56
Ashwaubenon 86, Waupun 79
Assumption 60, Tri-County 50
Bay Port 68, Fond du Lac 47
Beaver Dam 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61
Brillion 73, Valders 38
Brookfield East 82, Marquette 61
Brown Deer 77, Grafton 63
Coleman 58, St Thomas Aquinas 38
Crivitz 65, Oneida Nation 37
DeForest 81, Fort Atkinson 44
Dominican 61, Shoreland Lutheran 54
Freedom 70, Wrightstown 52
Hartford 85, West Bend East 53
Holy Redeemer 69, Milwaukee Arts 59
Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Destiny 60
Kewaunee 71, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29
Kiel 58, Chilton 47
Lake Mills 67, Sauk Prairie 60
Lena 71, Stockbridge 46
Lodi 75, Baraboo 67
Lomira 56, Laconia 44
Madison East 70, Sun Prairie 66
Madison Memorial 57, Sun Prairie West 56
Mellen 65, Butternut 22
Menasha 80, Green Bay West 55
Milw. King 62, Milwaukee Riverside University 59
Milwaukee Juneau 97, Whitnall 85
Monona Grove 75, Whitewater 51
New London 90, Winneconne 86
Niagara 54, Gillett 29
Oak Creek 69, Muskego 68
Oconto 85, Gibraltar 68
Oconto Falls 72, Marinette 64
Oostburg 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42
Oshkosh West 56, Green Bay Southwest 30
Peshtigo 67, Algoma 64
Pius XI Catholic 59, Milwaukee Reagan 28
Racine Case 89, Kenosha Tremper 44
Racine St. Catherine’s 75, Racine Lutheran 74
Reedsville 67, Hilbert 45
Rock County Christian 84, Kenosha Reuther 43
Roncalli 64, New Holstein 58
Sevastopol 51, Sturgeon Bay 49
Seymour 82, Xavier 69
Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Kohler 66
St Mary’s Springs 78, North Fond du Lac 62
St. Mary 66, Manitowoc Lutheran 57
Thorp 61, Bloomer 47
Tigerton 79, Tomahawk 40
Two Rivers 58, Sheboygan Falls 46
University Lake 51, HAPA 31
Verona 82, Madison La Follette 78
Watertown Luther Prep 70, University School of Milwaukee 54
Waukesha West 63, Oconomowoc 51
Wauwatosa East 62, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48
Wauwatosa West 75, Germantown 50
Westosha Central 59, Elkhorn Area 52
Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Slinger 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Rhinelander 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
D.C. Everest vs. Medford Area, ppd.
Reedsburg Area vs. La Crosse Logan, ppd.
Rib Lake vs. Lakeland (WI), ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
