Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 83, Fall River 58

Appleton East 57, Pulaski 56

Ashwaubenon 86, Waupun 79

Assumption 60, Tri-County 50

Bay Port 68, Fond du Lac 47

Beaver Dam 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61

Brillion 73, Valders 38

Brookfield East 82, Marquette 61

Brown Deer 77, Grafton 63

Coleman 58, St Thomas Aquinas 38

Crivitz 65, Oneida Nation 37

DeForest 81, Fort Atkinson 44

Dominican 61, Shoreland Lutheran 54

Freedom 70, Wrightstown 52

Hartford 85, West Bend East 53

Holy Redeemer 69, Milwaukee Arts 59

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Destiny 60

Kewaunee 71, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29

Kiel 58, Chilton 47

Lake Mills 67, Sauk Prairie 60

Lena 71, Stockbridge 46

Lodi 75, Baraboo 67

Lomira 56, Laconia 44

Madison East 70, Sun Prairie 66

Madison Memorial 57, Sun Prairie West 56

Mellen 65, Butternut 22

Menasha 80, Green Bay West 55

Milw. King 62, Milwaukee Riverside University 59

Milwaukee Juneau 97, Whitnall 85

Monona Grove 75, Whitewater 51

New London 90, Winneconne 86

Niagara 54, Gillett 29

Oak Creek 69, Muskego 68

Oconto 85, Gibraltar 68

Oconto Falls 72, Marinette 64

Oostburg 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42

Oshkosh West 56, Green Bay Southwest 30

Peshtigo 67, Algoma 64

Pius XI Catholic 59, Milwaukee Reagan 28

Racine Case 89, Kenosha Tremper 44

Racine St. Catherine’s 75, Racine Lutheran 74

Reedsville 67, Hilbert 45

Rock County Christian 84, Kenosha Reuther 43

Roncalli 64, New Holstein 58

Sevastopol 51, Sturgeon Bay 49

Seymour 82, Xavier 69

Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Kohler 66

St Mary’s Springs 78, North Fond du Lac 62

St. Mary 66, Manitowoc Lutheran 57

Thorp 61, Bloomer 47

Tigerton 79, Tomahawk 40

Two Rivers 58, Sheboygan Falls 46

University Lake 51, HAPA 31

Verona 82, Madison La Follette 78

Watertown Luther Prep 70, University School of Milwaukee 54

Waukesha West 63, Oconomowoc 51

Wauwatosa East 62, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48

Wauwatosa West 75, Germantown 50

Westosha Central 59, Elkhorn Area 52

Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Slinger 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Rhinelander 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

D.C. Everest vs. Medford Area, ppd.

Reedsburg Area vs. La Crosse Logan, ppd.

Rib Lake vs. Lakeland (WI), ppd.

