Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson 60, Lee Central 13

Asheville School, N.C. 70, Legion Collegiate 59

Aynor 46, Hannah-Pamplico 32

Battery Creek 64, Beaufort 49

Ben Lippen 70, Chapin 54

Bethune-Bowman 75, Denmark-Olar 45

Blue Ridge 78, Landrum 47

Calhoun County 70, Ridge Spring-Monetta 55

Carolina Day, N.C. 84, Spartanburg Day 62

Carolina Forest 66, Georgetown 55

Catawba Ridge 66, Belmont South Point, N.C. 53

Catawba Ridge 66, South Pointe 53

Charleston Collegiate 60, St. John’s 33

Clover 67, Powdersville 23

Colleton Prep 58, Orangeburg Prep 43

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 46, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 28

Darlington 53, Cheraw 29

Dutch Fork 63, Dreher 29

Fairfield Central 57, Camden 52

Fort Mill 52, Lancaster 45

Green Sea Floyds 66, Conway Christian School 40

Hanahan 63, Cathedral Academy 60

Hillcrest 66, Mountain View 63

Irmo 60, Blythewood 45

Lake City 41, Scott’s Branch 31

Legacy 68, Southside Christian 46

Loris 84, Myrtle Beach 32

May River 61, John Paul II 52

Nation Ford 67, Covenant Day School, N.C. 63

North Henderson, N.C. 69, Pickens 40

Northwood Academy 62, Burke 61

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 62, Branchville 40

Palmetto Scholars Academy 62, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 33, OT

Ragin Preparatory Christian 61, Andrew Jackson Academy 35

Richard Winn Academy 50, Anderson Christian 39

Richland Northeast 59, Columbia 52

Seneca 70, Easley 61

South Aiken 69, Silver Bluff 63

South Florence 47, Conway 44

Southside 73, Travelers Rest 56

St. James 68, Marion 44

Summerville 57, Stratford 43

T.L. Hanna 68, Hart County, Ga. 60

Waccamaw 66, Socastee 50

West Ashley 61, Lucy G. Beckham 50

Westside 69, Mauldin 64

Woodmont 73, Fountain Inn 71

York Comprehensive 67, Blacksburg 40

___

