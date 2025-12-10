Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson 60, Lee Central 13
Asheville School, N.C. 70, Legion Collegiate 59
Aynor 46, Hannah-Pamplico 32
Battery Creek 64, Beaufort 49
Ben Lippen 70, Chapin 54
Bethune-Bowman 75, Denmark-Olar 45
Blue Ridge 78, Landrum 47
Calhoun County 70, Ridge Spring-Monetta 55
Carolina Day, N.C. 84, Spartanburg Day 62
Carolina Forest 66, Georgetown 55
Catawba Ridge 66, Belmont South Point, N.C. 53
Catawba Ridge 66, South Pointe 53
Charleston Collegiate 60, St. John’s 33
Clover 67, Powdersville 23
Colleton Prep 58, Orangeburg Prep 43
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 46, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 28
Darlington 53, Cheraw 29
Dutch Fork 63, Dreher 29
Fairfield Central 57, Camden 52
Fort Mill 52, Lancaster 45
Green Sea Floyds 66, Conway Christian School 40
Hanahan 63, Cathedral Academy 60
Hillcrest 66, Mountain View 63
Irmo 60, Blythewood 45
Lake City 41, Scott’s Branch 31
Legacy 68, Southside Christian 46
Loris 84, Myrtle Beach 32
May River 61, John Paul II 52
Nation Ford 67, Covenant Day School, N.C. 63
North Henderson, N.C. 69, Pickens 40
Northwood Academy 62, Burke 61
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 62, Branchville 40
Palmetto Scholars Academy 62, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 33, OT
Ragin Preparatory Christian 61, Andrew Jackson Academy 35
Richard Winn Academy 50, Anderson Christian 39
Richland Northeast 59, Columbia 52
Seneca 70, Easley 61
South Aiken 69, Silver Bluff 63
South Florence 47, Conway 44
Southside 73, Travelers Rest 56
St. James 68, Marion 44
Summerville 57, Stratford 43
T.L. Hanna 68, Hart County, Ga. 60
Waccamaw 66, Socastee 50
West Ashley 61, Lucy G. Beckham 50
Westside 69, Mauldin 64
Woodmont 73, Fountain Inn 71
York Comprehensive 67, Blacksburg 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
