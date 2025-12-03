Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aiken 47, Batesburg-Leesville 40 Bethune-Bowman 45, Colleton County 42 Blythewood 79, White Knoll 34 Boiling Springs 50,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 47, Batesburg-Leesville 40

Bethune-Bowman 45, Colleton County 42

Blythewood 79, White Knoll 34

Boiling Springs 50, Blacksburg 19

Brashier Middle College 43, Palmetto HS SC 30

Briarwood, Ga. 63, Mead Hall Episcopal 14

Broome 57, Chesnee 25

Catawba Ridge 59, Cheraw 32

Christ Church Episcopal 52, Wade Hampton (G) 35

Conway 51, Loris 28

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 46, Andrew Jackson Academy 32

Darlington 53, Marlboro County 32

Dutch Fork 67, Spring Valley 48

Evans, Ga. 50, Fox Creek 26

Fort Mill 48, Lancaster 40

Gaffney 43, Clover 40

Gilbert def. Silver Bluff, forfeit

Greenville Technical Charter 56, Greer Middle College 29

Irmo 65, Newberry 24

Kingstree 72, Hemingway 8, 6OT

Laurens 37, Hillcrest 36

Lewisville 92, Governors School 51

Lexington 60, Summerville 50

Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 62, Central 9

Mauldin 67, Fountain Inn 36

Mid-Carolina 42, Airport 39

Midland Valley 60, Denmark-Olar 24

Mountain View Christian Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 39

North Augusta 54, Cross Creek, Ga. 24

Northside Christian 59, Spartanburg Day 28

Northwood Academy 75, Stratford 18

Orangeburg Prep 69, Patrick Henry Academy 18

R.B. Stall 51, Cathedral Academy 40

River Bluff 67, Brookland-Cayce 15

Savannah Country Day, Ga. 56, Hilton Head Christian Academy 19

South Pointe 91, Northwestern 16

Spartanburg 65, Rock Hill 58

St. Andrew’s, Ga. 49, Hilton Head Island 27

St. James 48, Georgetown 24

Sumter 20, Lakewood 6

West Oak 64, Pickens 61

Westminster Catawba Christian 59, Augusta Christian, Ga. 37

Westwood 54, Richland Northeast 49

Wilson 64, Mullins 25

Woodruff 52, Greer 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.