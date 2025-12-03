Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 47, Batesburg-Leesville 40
Bethune-Bowman 45, Colleton County 42
Blythewood 79, White Knoll 34
Boiling Springs 50, Blacksburg 19
Brashier Middle College 43, Palmetto HS SC 30
Briarwood, Ga. 63, Mead Hall Episcopal 14
Broome 57, Chesnee 25
Catawba Ridge 59, Cheraw 32
Christ Church Episcopal 52, Wade Hampton (G) 35
Conway 51, Loris 28
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 46, Andrew Jackson Academy 32
Darlington 53, Marlboro County 32
Dutch Fork 67, Spring Valley 48
Evans, Ga. 50, Fox Creek 26
Fort Mill 48, Lancaster 40
Gaffney 43, Clover 40
Gilbert def. Silver Bluff, forfeit
Greenville Technical Charter 56, Greer Middle College 29
Irmo 65, Newberry 24
Kingstree 72, Hemingway 8, 6OT
Laurens 37, Hillcrest 36
Lewisville 92, Governors School 51
Lexington 60, Summerville 50
Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 62, Central 9
Mauldin 67, Fountain Inn 36
Mid-Carolina 42, Airport 39
Midland Valley 60, Denmark-Olar 24
Mountain View Christian Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 39
North Augusta 54, Cross Creek, Ga. 24
Northside Christian 59, Spartanburg Day 28
Northwood Academy 75, Stratford 18
Orangeburg Prep 69, Patrick Henry Academy 18
R.B. Stall 51, Cathedral Academy 40
River Bluff 67, Brookland-Cayce 15
Savannah Country Day, Ga. 56, Hilton Head Christian Academy 19
South Pointe 91, Northwestern 16
Spartanburg 65, Rock Hill 58
St. Andrew’s, Ga. 49, Hilton Head Island 27
St. James 48, Georgetown 24
Sumter 20, Lakewood 6
West Oak 64, Pickens 61
Westminster Catawba Christian 59, Augusta Christian, Ga. 37
Westwood 54, Richland Northeast 49
Wilson 64, Mullins 25
Woodruff 52, Greer 16
