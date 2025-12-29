Tuch scores in 3rd period, Sabres beat Blues 4-2 for 9th straight victory

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zach Benson and Alex Tuch scored and the Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zach Benson and Alex Tuch scored and the Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night for their ninth straight victory.

Noah Ostlund also scored, Peyton Krebs had an empty-netter and Alex Lyon made 16 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have their longest streak since winning 10 straight in November 2018.

Lyon has started seven games during Buffalo’s nine-game surge, stopping 170 of 185 shots for a .919 save percentage.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis, and Joel Hofer made 30 saves. The Blues are 3-2-1 in their last six games.

Benson scored his fourth goal of the season when he batted a shot from Jack Quinn that was heading wide into the net 1:46 into the third period to give Buffalo a 3-2 lead.

Tuch tied it 2 with his 12th goal of the season. His wrist shot evaded Hofer’s blocker with 4:43 remaining in the second period.

