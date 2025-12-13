Trail Blazers take on the Warriors on 3-game slide

Golden State Warriors (13-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9-16, 12th in the Western Conference) Portland,…

Golden State Warriors (13-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9-16, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to stop its three-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Golden State.

The Trail Blazers have gone 7-11 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warriors are 10-8 in Western Conference play. Golden State is seventh in the Western Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Butler III averaging 2.2.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors’ 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have given up to their opponents (48.1%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won 127-123 in the last matchup on Nov. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Warriors. Quinten Post is averaging 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Yang Hansen: day to day (face), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Robert Williams III: day to day (illness), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Donovan Clingan: day to day (leg), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (personal), Al Horford: out (back).

