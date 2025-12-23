Trail Blazers play the Magic on 3-game win streak

Orlando Magic (16-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-16, 10th in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Orlando Magic (16-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-16, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1.5; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando.

The Trail Blazers have gone 5-6 in home games. Portland is 8-13 against opponents over .500.

The Magic are 6-8 on the road. Orlando ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 2.7.

The Trail Blazers average 117.5 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 115.1 the Magic allow. The Magic average 117.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 120.9 the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 115-112 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 28 points, and Shaedon Sharpe led the Trail Blazers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is scoring 25.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Desmond Bane is averaging 19 points and 4.6 assists for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-5, averaging 115.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: out (achilles), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (leg), Tristan da Silva: day to day (shoulder), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

