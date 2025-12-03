Towns, Brunson carry the Knicks to a 119-104 victory over the Hornets

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points, 18 rebounds and five assists, Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points, 18 rebounds and five assists, Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-104 on Wednesday night.

Mikal Bridges had 16 points, Deuce McBride scored 15 and Josh Hart had 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. New York (14-7) improved to 11-1 at Madison Square Garden this season.

LaMelo Ball had 34 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and Tidjane Salaun and Kon Knueppel each had 13 points. Charlotte (6-16) fell to 1-10 on the road and dropped its ninth straight away from home.

Playing for the second night in a row and without center Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) did not seem to affect the Knicks, mainly thanks to Towns. The All-Star shot 13 for 23 from the field and nearly earned his 16th double-double of the season in the first half. He had 19 points and nine rebounds at the break.

After a slow start shooting, Brunson closed the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The Knicks captain scored 18 points over the final 24 minutes, including his 3 to close the first half.

Keyed by Brunson, New York outscored Charlotte 42-24 over a 13-plus-minute span in the second half.

The Knicks never trailed and surrendered just 12 first-quarter points, their fewest in any quarter this season. They built a 41-21 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Hornets outscored the Knicks 26-9 over a 7:45 span of the second quarter, which cut New York’s lead to three. But Brunson’s 3-pointer put New York ahead 53-47 at the break.

Up next

Hornets: At Toronto on Friday.

Knicks: Host Utah on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.