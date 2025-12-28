Toronto visits Detroit after Knies’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-14-3, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Sunday, 7…

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-14-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -143, Maple Leafs +120; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Knies scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 7-5 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Detroit has gone 22-14-3 overall with a 5-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have a 10-2-1 record in one-goal games.

Toronto is 17-15-5 overall with a 5-6-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have conceded 125 goals while scoring 122 for a -3 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals with 30 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Knies has nine goals and 24 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.