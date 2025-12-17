Toronto plays Milwaukee for conference showdown

Toronto Raptors (16-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8…

Toronto Raptors (16-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Bucks are 9-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

The Raptors are 14-7 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The Bucks make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%). The Raptors average 115.4 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 117.7 the Bucks give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 128-100 in the last meeting on Nov. 5. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 23 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 17 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barnes is scoring 19.6 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 28.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 105.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), AJ Green: day to day (shoulder), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Raptors: RJ Barrett: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.