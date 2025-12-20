Toronto plays Boston, looks to end home skid

Boston Celtics (16-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Saturday, 7…

Boston Celtics (16-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -1.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to break its four-game home skid with a victory over Boston.

The Raptors are 3-4 against Atlantic Division opponents. Toronto is the league leader with 19.9 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.1.

The Celtics have gone 12-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the NBA averaging 15.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.6% from deep. Derrick White leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The Raptors average 115.3 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 111.0 the Celtics give up. The Celtics average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Raptors allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 121-113 in the last matchup on Dec. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is scoring 19.8 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 29.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is scoring 29.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Celtics. White is averaging 9.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 106.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), RJ Barrett: out (knee).

Celtics: Ron Harper Jr.: day to day (knee), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

