Toronto faces San Jose in a non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (14-14-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (14-11-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the San Jose Sharks meet in a non-conference matchup.

Toronto is 9-4-4 at home and 14-11-4 overall. The Maple Leafs have scored 97 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

San Jose is 5-9-0 in road games and 14-14-3 overall. The Sharks have a -16 scoring differential, with 86 total goals scored and 102 conceded.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 11 goals with 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

William Eklund has seven goals and 11 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

