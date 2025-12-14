Toronto faces Miami, aims to break 4-game skid

Toronto Raptors (15-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Monday, 7:30…

Toronto Raptors (15-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to stop its four-game skid with a win against Miami.

The Heat have gone 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raptors are 13-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks fourth in the league with 29.4 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.2.

The 121.7 points per game the Heat score are 7.8 more points than the Raptors give up (113.9). The Raptors average 115.8 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 118.2 the Heat allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 31 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Pelle Larsson: out (ankle).

Raptors: Jamal Shead: day to day (quad), RJ Barrett: out (knee), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (illness), Jamison Battle: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

