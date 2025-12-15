Tkachuk scores in OT to give Senators 3-2 win over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 2:11 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 2:11 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Monday night.

Nick Cousins and Jake Sanderson also scored for the Senators, and Tim Stutzle had three assists. Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots in Ottawa’s third win in nine games.

Defensemen Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley scored for the Jets in their fourth loss in five games (1-3-1). Connor Hellebuyck finished with 28 saves.

In the extra period, Stutzle sent the puck across to Tkachuk, who put a one-timer past Hellebuyck for his second goal of the season.

Each team had seven shots on goal in a scoreless first period.

Cousins took a pass across the front of the net from Kurtis MacDermid, then sent a wrist shot that went over Hellebuyck’s right pad at 10:47 of the second to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead.

Pionk scored on a one-timer from the point straight at Ullmark just under five minutes later to tie it. Kyle Connor had an assist on the play, extending his point streak to nine games with four goals and nine assists.

Stanley gave the Jets a 2-1 lead with 1:25 left in the middle period for his sixth, surpassing the total of five goals the big defenseman had in his first five NHL seasons. Gabriel Vilardi had an assist, stretching his point streak to seven games.

Sanderson’s shot with 1:54 remaining in the third went off Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele and into the net to tie it 2-2.

Up next

Senators: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Jets: At St. Louis on Wednesday night.

