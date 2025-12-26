Timberwolves face the Nets on 3-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (9-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-10, fifth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 8…

Brooklyn Nets (9-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Timberwolves have gone 12-5 at home. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 4.0.

The Nets are 5-8 on the road. Brooklyn is 6-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Timberwolves average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Nets allow. The Nets average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Timberwolves give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 4 the Timberwolves won 125-109 led by 25 points from Donte DiVincenzo, while Cam Thomas scored 25 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nic Claxton is averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 28.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 117.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Drake Powell: day to day (ankle), Cam Thomas: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

