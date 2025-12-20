Timberwolves coach Chris Finch gets ejected in first quarter for officiating complaints vs. Thunder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was ejected midway through the first quarter of the game against Oklahoma…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was ejected midway through the first quarter of the game against Oklahoma City on Friday night for vehemently complaining about the officiating.

With the beginning of the holiday break, a national broadcast and the defending champions in town, the atmosphere at Target Center was especially revved up — and so was Finch about some noncalls he argued were fouls on the Thunder.

Finch has long expressed particular irritation with the way Minnesota’s games against Oklahoma City have been officiated, and he lost it after Julius Randle muscled up at the rim against 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein and missed without drawing a whistle.

Finch chased referee John Butler up the court to yell his case and quickly picked up a technical foul. Then he charged at the rest of the crew during the break and got a second one with the accompanying ejection.

Finch had to be restrained by his assistant coaches and team security before relenting and leaving the court to a roaring ovation with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

