Thunder take on the Warriors, look for 13th straight victory

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-10, eighth in the Western Conference) San…

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-10, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to keep its 12-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 10-6 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunder are 16-1 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is second in the NBA with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.4.

The Warriors make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (42.2%). The Thunder average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Warriors allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 126-102 on Nov. 12, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is averaging 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Gary Payton II is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Thunder: 10-0, averaging 122.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Stephen Curry: out (quadriceps), Al Horford: out (sciatic nerve), Trayce Jackson-Davis: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Alex Caruso: out (quad), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.