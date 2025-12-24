Thunder host the Spurs for Christmas day matchup

San Antonio Spurs (22-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (26-4, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma…

San Antonio Spurs (22-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (26-4, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -9.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder square off against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder are 22-4 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City averages 121.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 13-6 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio averages 120.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Thunder’s 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 48.6% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 43.0% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 24 the Spurs won 130-110 led by 25 points from Keldon Johnson, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.0 points over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Johnson is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 121.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Spurs: 9-1, averaging 123.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: day to day (undisclosed), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Chet Holmgren: day to day (face), Jaylin Williams: day to day (foot).

Spurs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

