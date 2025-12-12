Thunder and Spurs play Saturday in NBA Cup semifinals

San Antonio Spurs (17-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-1, first in the Western Conference) Las…

San Antonio Spurs (17-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-1, first in the Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -9.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals.

The Thunder are 20-1 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City leads the league giving up only 106.2 points per game while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Spurs are 11-6 against conference opponents. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Devin Vassell averaging 2.5.

The Thunder’s 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Spurs allow. The Spurs score 13.9 more points per game (120.1) than the Thunder give up (106.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.6 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keldon Johnson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Spurs. Stephon Castle is averaging 30.0 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 10-0, averaging 126.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 122.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Isaiah Joe: day to day (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: out (calf).

