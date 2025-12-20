Texas Rangers and reliever Chris Martin finalize $4 million, 1-year contract

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chris Martin and the Texas Rangers completed a $4 million, one-year contract Friday that puts the…

Martin gets a $2 million signing bonus in equal installments payable on Jan. 15 in 2028 and 2029. He receives a $2 million salary next season and can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for innings pitched: $200,000 each for 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55.

The 39-year-old, born and raised in Arlington only minutes from the Rangers’ ballpark, went 2-6 with a 2.98 ERA and two saves in 49 appearances for Texas last season. He struck out 43 batters and walked just eight over 42 1/3 innings.

Martin also pitched for Texas from 2018-19.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander is 18-24 with a 3.33 ERA and 16 saves in 10 major league seasons with the Rockies, Yankees, Rangers, Braves, Cubs, Dodgers and Red Sox. He has pitched in 418 games — all in relief.

Martin broke into the big leagues with Colorado in 2014 and spent two seasons in Japan from 2016-17.

