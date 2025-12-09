Tampa Bay brings losing streak into game against Montreal

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-10-3, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7…

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-10-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -125, Lightning +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has a 15-10-3 record overall and a 5-3-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Canadiens have committed 125 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Tampa Bay has a 3-2-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 16-11-2 record overall. The Lightning have gone 6-2-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Demidov has six goals and 16 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 12 goals and 22 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has scored 10 goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

