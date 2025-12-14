Svechnikov scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Flyers 3-2 for 4th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored in the shootout and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored in the shootout and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Sunday.

William Carrier and Taylor Hall scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, who have won four straight — three in a shootout. Brandon Bussi made 24 saves — all in regulation — for his ninth straight win, matching a franchise record.

Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale scored in regulation for Philadelphia and Dan Vladar stopped 31 shots.

Svechnikov was the only skater to score in the shootout, with Bussi stopping all three attempts by the Flyers.

Carolina outshot Philadelphia 3-0 in the overtime period.

Zegras scored with 1:52 left in regulation to tie the score 2-2. Travis Konecny found Zegras alone at the far post after Bussi couldn’t control a rebound with Philadelphia pressing with an extra skater.

The Flyers have had hard luck against Carolina this season, losing all three matchups in shootouts, including a 4-3 defeat in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Carrier gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 5:44 in the first period when he beat Vladar to the glove side, thanks to a perfectly-timed screen from Jordan Martinook.

Getting the first goal has been a good sign for the Hurricanes this season. They improved to 14-2-0 when scoring first.

The Hurricanes made it 2-0 on Hall’s power-play goal with 4:07 left in the first. Hall has three points in the past four games. Defenseman Alexander Nikishin picked up an assist on Hall’s goal and leads all rookies in plus/minus this season at plus-11.

Bussi improved to 11-1 in his rookie season, becoming the first goaltender in NHL history to win 11 of his first 12 starts. The Hurricanes claimed the 27-year-old rookie on waivers on Oct. 5 and he made his first NHL start in a 5-1 win over San Jose on Oct. 14.

Drysdale scored with 52.4 seconds left in the first with assists from Zegras and Matvei Michkov.

The Hurricanes’ defense was bolstered by the return of Jaccob Slavin, who had missed the previous 29 games with a lower-body injury.

Up next

Flyers: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: At Nashville on Wednesday night.

