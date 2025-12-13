Stoddard and Santos-Griswold head to their second Olympics for the US in short track speedskating

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Corinne Stoddard and Kristen Santos-Griswold are back on the U.S. short track speedskating team for the…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Corinne Stoddard and Kristen Santos-Griswold are back on the U.S. short track speedskating team for the Milan Cortina Olympics, part of an eight-athlete squad introduced Saturday night at halftime of the No. 10-ranked BYU men’s basketball team’s game against UC Riverside.

In addition to Stoddard and Santos-Griswold, the other women on the roster for the Feb. 6-22 Winter Games are Kamryn Lute, Julie Letai and Eunice Lee. The men are Andrew Heo, Brandon Kim and Clayton DeClemente.

Short track will be held Feb. 10-20 at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

Unlike ahead of other recent Olympics, there were no U.S. trials to select the short track team. Instead, skaters were picked based on recent results. The U.S. long track speedskating team will be determined by the results at Olympic trials in Milwaukee in early January.

Like Stoddard, a 24-year-old from Washington state, and Santos-Griswold, a 31-year-old from Connecticut, Letai, Lee and Heo are headed to their second Olympics.

Stoddard grabbed 12 medals over the four ISU Short Track World Tour stops this season. Santos-Griswold was the world champion last year at 1,000 meters.

Letai, a 25-year-old from Massachusetts, and Lee, a 21-year-old from Washington state, both earned a relay silver at last year’s world championships.

Heo, a 24-year-old from Pennsylvania, won a mixed relay bronze at the 2024 worlds.

Lute is a 21-year-old from New York who goes to the University of Utah, Kim is a 24-year-old from Virginia studying at Stanford, and DeClemente is a 26-year-old from New York.

