Steven Stamkos wins it in OT, Predators beat reeling Panthers 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored with 57 seconds left in overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Stamkos’ goal came with the net appearing to be off its moorings, but it held up after a brief review and gave the Predators their fourth win in five games. It was his 53rd goal all-time against Florida, including playoffs, the most by any player against the Panthers.

Carter Verhaeghe scored two days after the birth of his son and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the Panthers, but the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions lost their fourth game in a row and their fifth straight at home.

Verhaeghe missed Tuesday’s loss to Toronto because his wife was giving birth to their new son Rory, but returned in time for morning skate on Thursday and then the game.

Ryan O’Reilly scored with 6:19 left in the third period to tie the game for Nashville, and Stamkos scored on a rush to win it in the extra period.

Jusse Saros stopped 30 shots for Nashville.

Verhaeghe was asked earlier Thursday if becoming a father compared at all with the feeling of being part of three Stanley Cup championships — one with Tampa Bay, and the last two with Florida over the last two seasons.

“Not even close,” Verhaeghe said. “This one, it’s the best feeling in the world. It doesn’t even come close to any anything. It’s the greatest thing in the world.”

Bobrovsky got some help in the second period. Stamkos actually beat Bobrovsky with a shot from the circle to the right of the Panthers’ net, but defenseman Niko Mikkola got his stick near the goal line and was able to knock the puck away.

Predators: Visit Carolina on Saturday.

Panthers: Host Columbus on Saturday.

