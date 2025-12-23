Steven Stamkos scores in OT to give the Predators a 3-2 win over the Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored 53 seconds into overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored 53 seconds into overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Stamkos got a step on his defender as he raced down the slot, and Erik Haula found him with a pass that Stamkos deflected past goalie Filip Gustavsson.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, Roman Josi also scored and Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots for the Predators, who have won three in a row and four of five.

Brock Faber and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild, who have lost two straight following a seven-game winning streak. Gustavsson made 26 saves.

Faber gave the Wild a lead seven minutes into the game on a one-timer off a pass from Quinn Hughes. But then O’Reilly and Josi scored power-play goals to give the Predators a 2-1 advantage after one period.

Eriksson Ek tied it early in the second, scoring while the Wild had an extra skater on the ice due to a delayed penalty on Nashville.

Saros kept it tied when he denied Eriksson Ek on a breakaway and an immediate rebound attempt, and Gustavsson stood tall during a 4-on-3 power play late in the second to keep it 2-2 going into the third.

Minnesota hits the road for its next seven games as Grand Casino Arena will be one of two rinks hosting the IIHF World Juniors tournament, which starts on Friday.

