Stephon Castle scores 30 to lead Spurs into NBA Cup semifinals with 132-119 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephon Castle scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, and De’Aaron Fox added 20 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 132-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup quarterfinal.

Keldon Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Spurs maintained a healthy double-digit lead for most of the final three quarters to claim the last Cup semifinal spot in Las Vegas, where they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Luka Doncic scored 35 points and LeBron James had 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers, who lost for only the third time in 12 games. Los Angeles trimmed its deficit to eight points late in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get closer.

Marcus Smart scored a season-high 26 points with eight 3-pointers for the Lakers, and Austin Reaves had 15 points.

San Antonio has won nine of 12 overall after steadily controlling this meeting of two Western Conference teams hoping to challenge the defending champion Thunder, both this week and in the postseason.

Castle was outstanding in his second game back from a 10-game absence with a hip injury, adding 10 rebounds and six assists. Eight Spurs scored at least eight points, and their bench outscored Los Angeles’ reserves 48-31.

The Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023, and they went unbeaten through group play this fall before running into the Spurs.

San Antonio made a 17-2 run and jumped to an 18-point lead in the second quarter, with Castle and Harrison Barnes exploiting Los Angeles’ season-long struggles in perimeter shooting defense.

Victor Wembanyama missed his 12th straight game with a calf injury, but he traveled with the Spurs.

Spurs: Face Oklahoma City in the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Lakers: At Phoenix on Sunday.

