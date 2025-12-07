Stephen Curry could return to practice as soon as Wednesday as he works back from left leg injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is expected to resume practice with the Golden State Warriors as soon as Wednesday…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is expected to resume practice with the Golden State Warriors as soon as Wednesday once the team is home from its road trip, the next step in his progression back from a left quadriceps contusion and muscle strain.

The Warriors said Sunday that Curry has begun individual work on the court in the Bay Area and is making good progress, setting up his possible participation in some parts of practice Wednesday if all continues to go well.

Curry was injured during Golden State’s 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 26 and has missed the last four games. He didn’t go on the road with the team to stay back to rehab.

The 37-year-old Curry, in his 17th NBA season, and Houston’s Amen Thompson went down hard under the basket with 3:24 remaining and the game tied at 91 after Thompson’s drive to the hoop, which initially was whistled an offensive foul. Houston challenged and the call was overturned to a block by Curry — who grimaced in pain on the floor. He limped to the locker room with 35.2 seconds left.

If Curry is healthy enough to return for Friday’s home NBA Cup game against Minnesota, he and younger brother Seth could finally be on the court together for Golden State.

Seth Curry re-signed with the Warriors last Monday after playing with the team during training camp before being waived for financial reasons. He made his debut in a 124-112 loss to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and scored 14 points off the bench.

“He’s all right,” Stephen Curry said in the locker room afterward. “You don’t make it this long in this league without being professional and staying ready.”

