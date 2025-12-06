Stenlund has goal and assist as Mammoth beat Canucks 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kevin Stenlund had a goal and an assist in the third period, and the Utah…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kevin Stenlund had a goal and an assist in the third period, and the Utah Mammoth beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Friday night for their second straight win.

Mikhail Sergachev, Nick Schmaltz and John Marino also scored for the Mammoth. Karel Vejmelka stopped 31 shots two nights after getting his first shutout of the season in a 7-0 win at Anaheim.

Arshdeep Bains scored for the NHL-worst Canucks, who have lost four straight (0-3-1). Kevin Lankinen had 14 saves.

Bains spoiled Vejmelka’s bid for consecutive shutouts at 4:17 of the third period, tipping Aatu Raty’s shot high over the goalie’s shoulder for his first goal of the season to pull Vancouver to 2-1.

With the Canucks pressing for the equalizer, Vejmelka had two saves on Jake DeBrusk during a Vancouver power play.

Utah had a goal waved off with 6:16 to play with officials ruling Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther had made contact with Lankinen.

Vejmelka then stopped back-to-back chances from Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser with just over five minutes remaining.

Stenlund pushed Utah’s lead to 3-1 with 2:08 to go with a nifty backhander during a rush, and Marino sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Sergachev’s power-play goal with 4 minutes remaining in the first gave Utah a 1-0 lead, and Schmaltz doubled the advantage with 5:55 left in the second.

Mammoth: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Canucks: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

