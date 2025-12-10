Stars visit the Wild on 4-game win streak

Dallas Stars (21-5-5, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-9-5, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8…

Dallas Stars (21-5-5, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-9-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will look to keep a four-game win streak intact when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has gone 16-9-5 overall with a 5-2-1 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a 12-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Dallas is 21-5-5 overall with a 7-1-0 record in Central Division games. The Stars are third in league play with 106 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Stars won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 19 goals and 20 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Stars: 8-0-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

