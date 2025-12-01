Stars take on the Rangers on 4-game winning streak

Dallas Stars (17-5-4, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (13-12-2, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Tuesday, 7…

Dallas Stars (17-5-4, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (13-12-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the New York Rangers seeking to build upon a four-game win streak.

New York has a 2-8-1 record in home games and a 13-12-2 record overall. The Rangers have a 5-1-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Dallas is 9-1-3 in road games and 17-5-4 overall. The Stars have scored 29 power-play goals, which leads the Western Conference.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has eight goals and 18 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has scored 13 goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

