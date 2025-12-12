Stars take home winning streak into matchup with the Panthers

Florida Panthers (15-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-6-5, in the Central Division) Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Florida Panthers (15-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-6-5, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Florida Panthers looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Dallas is 21-6-5 overall and 10-4-1 at home. The Stars have a 10-1-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Florida has a 15-13-2 record overall and a 5-7-0 record in road games. The Panthers have a 13-4-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Anton Lundell has eight goals and 15 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

