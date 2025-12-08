Stars in action against the Jets after shootout win

Dallas Stars (20-5-5, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-13-1, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (20-5-5, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-13-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars after the Stars beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout.

Winnipeg is 14-13-1 overall and 4-3-0 against the Central Division. The Jets serve 10.1 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in league play.

Dallas has a 6-1-0 record in Central Division play and a 20-5-5 record overall. The Stars have a 17-2-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won 5-4 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 13 goals with 12 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 13 goals and 26 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has scored seven goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Stars: 8-0-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, four penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.